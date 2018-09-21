Even when you’re not on an expedition, layering is key, especially in fall. Not sure how to pair your shirts, sweaters, and jackets without looking frumpy? Mimic this classic look to perfectly pair and layer your basics.

A wool sweater like this one from Tommy Hilfiger ($99.50; tommy.com) is light and moisture-wicking and has a high warmth-to-weight ratio. It pairs nicely with an equally resilient suede bomber ($445; tommy.com) and Michael Kors’ dark-wash, slim-fit denim shirt ($128; michaelkors.com).

