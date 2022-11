1. Buck Mason Herdsman Turtleneck Get It

The turtleneck sits squarely between the past (see: Hemingway, McQueen) and the present. This rugged Buck Mason option balances those influences nicely. It features a chunky, textured wool knit and a substantial collar for supreme winter warmth.

[$198; buckmason.com]

