5. Todd Snyder Interlock Jersey Turtleneck Get It

Todd Snyder nods to ‘50s and ‘60s Ivy League style with this soft cotton turtleneck that’s subtle and at once visually striking—reminiscent of something out of an old yearbook. It’s a bookish option you can style with a winter wool blazer.

[$118; toddsnyder.com]

