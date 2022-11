8. Jos. A. Bank Merino Wool Modern Fit Turtleneck Sweater Get It

Thanks to the sleek, smooth knit, this merino wool turtleneck is an ideal option if you want to try your hand at wearing the style in place of a shirt and tie. Bonus points if you go with a bold color like Ivory for a dashing, refined look.

[$60; menswearhouse.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!