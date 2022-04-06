1. Praesidus Tom Rice A11 Automatic Get It

The Praesidus is a recreation of the famed A-11, the standard watch issued to Allied troops during World War II. This simple, rugged timepiece quite literally set the standard for military watches. It had to resist dust, water, and temperature swings; maintain accurate time within 30 seconds per day; and have at least a 30-hour power reserve—requirements that military watches have had to meet ever since. The Praesidus is available in 38mm and 42mm case sizes, as well as white and black dial colors. No matter which you choose, you’ll get a handsome, dependable mechanical watch with a storied history to match.

[$249; praesidus.com]

