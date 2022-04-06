11. Seagull 10mm Thin Sapphire Crystal Automatic Watch Get It

Seagull traces its roots to 1958, when the company was founded in Tianjin, China, and it’s been cranking out mechanical timepieces ever since. This model, with its automatic movement, simple indices, broad grey dial, and small date window at 3 o’clock, is particularly striking—and a notably affordable pick, even on a list of men’s watches under $500.

[$299; seagullwatchcompany.com]

