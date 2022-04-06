12. Marathon General Purpose Mechanical Get It

Marathon has a decades-long history of supplying watches to the military, and this sleek 34 millimeter timepiece is a great way to put a piece of that legacy on your wrist. It features an automatic mechanical movement, and as you’d expect from military watch, it’s tough and functional. It’s built to NATO military specifications, features a lightweight “fibreshell” case paired with durable sapphire crystal glass, and the hands and indices have self-illuminating tritium gas tubes for strong legibility in any light.

[$450; marathonwatch.com]

