Style

The Best Watches Under $500 to Add Instant Style to Any Outfit

Brew Retromatic men's watch with a green dial
19
Brew RetromaticCourtesy Image 13 / 19

13. Brew Retromatic

Get It

Brew is a boutique watch company that has made a name for itself with its eye-catching, coffee-inspired designs. The Retromatic is one of them: It draws on hallmarks of ‘60s watchmaking and the aesthetics of espresso machines. The squared case and brushed finish give it a cool retro-futurist look; paired with a perforated green dial, it becomes a real head-turner.

[$425; brew-watches.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
ATTA_033022_300x490
More from Style