13. Brew Retromatic Get It

Brew is a boutique watch company that has made a name for itself with its eye-catching, coffee-inspired designs. The Retromatic is one of them: It draws on hallmarks of ‘60s watchmaking and the aesthetics of espresso machines. The squared case and brushed finish give it a cool retro-futurist look; paired with a perforated green dial, it becomes a real head-turner.

[$425; brew-watches.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!