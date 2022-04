16. Unimatic UC-2 Get It

A true dive watch for less than $500 is something special, especially when it looks as good as this Unimatic. A new model from the Italian brand, it features a distinctive streamlined case and a geometric dial layout with Super LumiNova-filled indices.

[$436; unimaticwatches.com]

