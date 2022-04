18. Zodiac Grandrally Quartz Get It

Another watch with a unique case shape, the Grandrally takes its aesthetic cues from racing chronographs of the 1970s. It’s powered by a reliable quartz movement, includes a chronograph function, and features a tachymeter scale around the edge of the dial—you can use it to measure the speed of moving objects.

[$495; zodiacwatches.com]

