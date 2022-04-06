2. Seiko SRPD95 Get It

The SRPD95 is part of Seiko’s famed 5 Sports line of watches, which traces its history back to the Seiko Sportmatic 5 released in the 1960s. Today, 5 Sports offer eye-catching looks and features like a day/date window at very reasonable prices. They come in a wide range of styles, but the combo of the black unidirectional bezel, black sunray dial, and black silicone strap give this model a refined and sporty look we love.

[$295; seikousa.com]

