Style

The Best Watches Under $500: 20 Picks That Add Instant Style to Any Outfit

Timex Expedition North Field Post Solar 41mm on a white background. best watches under $500
20
Timex Expedition North Field Post Solar 41mmCourtesy Image 19 / 20

19. Timex Expedition North Field Post Solar 41mm

Get It

This handsome field watch stands out from the crowd thanks to its solar-powered movement. You’ll never have to worry about replacing the batteries—just wearing it in the sunshine keeps it powered up. I wear mine daily, and it has proven to be a reliable companion no matter where I take it. It’s available in 41mm and 36mm sizes with multiple dial colors and case finishes, but I like this 41mm version, which features a date window and a polished stainless steel case.

[$169; timex.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style