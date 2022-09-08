19. Timex Expedition North Field Post Solar 41mm Get It

This handsome field watch stands out from the crowd thanks to its solar-powered movement. You’ll never have to worry about replacing the batteries—just wearing it in the sunshine keeps it powered up. I wear mine daily, and it has proven to be a reliable companion no matter where I take it. It’s available in 41mm and 36mm sizes with multiple dial colors and case finishes, but I like this 41mm version, which features a date window and a polished stainless steel case.

[$169; timex.com]

