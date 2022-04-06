Style

The Best Watches Under $500 to Add Instant Style to Any Outfit

Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical men's watches under $500
Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical

3. Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical

Another military-inspired watch, the Khaki Field Mechanical is based on the standard-issue military timepieces of the ’60s, and its utilitarian charm makes it a great everyday accessory. The white dial with an inner ring of 24-hour markers and the “radium color” Super-LumiNova indices are subtle references to the watch’s military pedigree, and the fabric strap makes it comfortable to wear, too.

[$495; hamiltonwatch.com]

