4. Timex Giorgio Galli S1 Automatic Get It

Designed by and named after Timex design director Giorgio Galli, the S1 Automatic offers an understated, elegant look—plus some unique details you won’t find on many other watches. The 41mm case features brushed and polished accents, unique cutouts along the sides, and the silver-colored dial displays a single synthetic ruby that stands out boldly on the watch’s face. Flip it over, and the see-through case back gives a full view of the inner workings of the watch’s automatic movement.

[$450; timex.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!