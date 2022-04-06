6. Skagen Holst Automatic Get It

Danish brand Skagen offers a deep lineup of minimalist watches and accessories, but the Holst Automatic is a standout. It’s made with an automatic movement that’s exposed through the open dial, so you can see the watch working while you wear it. It’s complemented by Roman numeral indices and a simple stainless steel case. The watch comes in a variety of dial colors as well.

[$215; skagen.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!