7. Timex Marlin

Another ‘60s classic, the Marlin has long set the standard for men’s watches and its design is straight out of Mad Men: Domed crystal glass, robust hand-wound mechanical movement, and a simple stainless steel case. For an upgrade, check out the Marlin Automatic, which has more color and strap combos, and offers a day/date window.

[$199; timex.com]

