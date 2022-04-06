9. Swatch Rinse Repeat Black Get It

This quartz watch from Swatch, part of the Swiss brand’s ever-changing lineup of one-off designs, is clean and sophisticated. The white dial is paired with fluorescent yellow second hand and indices, which makes it bright and easy to read. If you flip it over, the translucent case gives a view of the colorful components that make the whole thing tick.

[$70; swatch.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!