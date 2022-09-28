As with plenty of other menswear essentials, men’s winter coats need to strike a delicate balance between performance and style. They need to look good and work with a variety of outfits, and they also need to keep you warm and protected from chilly, wet weather.

If you live in a cold weather region, you’ll want options aplenty in your rotation of men’s winter coats. A sleek peacoat, a tailored topcoat for dressy affairs, and a durable puffer jacket for casually rugged outings are all staples worth owning. Some jackets are extra versatile: The classic peacoat, for example, can be dressed up or down for nearly any occasion.

Bottom line: The best men’s winter coats for 2022 blend the best of modern utility with classic or cutting-edge style, so you won’t be left out in the cold when the time comes to layer up. Read on for our picks for this season.

The Best Men’s Winter Coats of 2022

