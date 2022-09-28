Style

The 12 Best Men’s Winter Coats of 2022

Tan The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket on a grey background. men's winter coats
12
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse JacketCourtesy Image 9 / 12

9. The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

The North Face has been making its iconic Nuptse for years, and it’s still around for a reason: It’s lightweight, easy to wear, and very warm. This retro puffer is stuffed with 700-fill down for dependable heat retention in chilly weather. Better yet, it’s available in a wide range of colors, from subtle black to outrageous yellow.

[$320; thenorthface.com]

