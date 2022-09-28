9. The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face has been making its iconic Nuptse for years, and it’s still around for a reason: It’s lightweight, easy to wear, and very warm. This retro puffer is stuffed with 700-fill down for dependable heat retention in chilly weather. Better yet, it’s available in a wide range of colors, from subtle black to outrageous yellow.
[$320; thenorthface.com]
