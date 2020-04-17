Miracle Brand Has The Sheet Set That Will Limit Your Laundry Load

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Plenty of beds are getting a real workout right now. So many people are stuck at home and just lounging about in bed. Which means that those sheets are getting dirtier a lot quicker, meaning you need to wash them more. But with the Extra Luxe Miracle Sheet Set from Miracle Brand, you don’t have to worry.

With all the stress in the world right now, who wants to deal with more loads of laundry? No one. Limiting that load in a way that doesn’t sacrifice your cleanliness or comfort is key. And the Extra Luxe Miracle Sheet Set will keep you clean and comfortable all day long.

Comfort is no problem with the Extra Luxe Miracle Sheet Set since they are made with 100 percent Supima cotton and a 620 thread count. Seeing that on the box is a sure sign that you will have a supremely silky, comfortable experience when you’re laying in them.

Not only that, but the cotton in the Extra Luxe Miracle Sheet Set will make sleeping in the Spring and then the Summer so relaxing. These sheets breathe and will not overwhelm you with heat during the night. All of this makes for a really long, restful night of sleep.

But the main attraction with the Extra Luxe Miracle Sheet Set is how they stay clean a lot longer than other sheets. Three times longer than others. Because they are infused with natural silver.

Silver helps the Extra Luxe Miracle Sheet Set to fight off 99.9 percent of bacterial growth. It ionizes the sheets, attracting germs and destroying them where they stand. That means they will stay cleaner for longer and they won’t stink. And thus, you won’t have to use that washing machine all that much anymore.

When you pick up the Extra Luxe Miracle Sheet Set, you will get 2 pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet. That way you got your entire bed covered. Make all that time you’re spending in bed these days a much more comfortable, clean experience by grabbing this set from Miracle Brand today.

Get It: Pick up the Extra Luxe Miracle Sheet Set (starting at $149) at Miracle Brand

