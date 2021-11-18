Mitchell & Ness Has Revived The Hood Rubber Company For Throwback Footwear

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sports memorabilia is one of the biggest industries in the world, and fans love to represent their all-time favorite teams and players with throwback gear. It’s almost impossible to go to Yankee Stadium and not find someone in a Mickey Mantle jersey. By connecting the iconic moments of the past to the modern sports and fashion world of today, Mitchell & Ness has become the premier designer and manufacturer of throwback jerseys and apparel.

Mitchell & Ness has been providing sports fans with the vintage and authentic gear they’ve been craving, for decades. Now, to add to their vast offering of sports apparel, the company has reintroduced a classic line of sneakers. Mitchell & Ness presents a collection of timeless, OG sneakers from the Hood Rubber Company.

On November 11th, 2021, Mitchell & Ness dropped this new revival; a partnership with Hood Rubber Co. that brings back what many people consider to be among the first athletic sneakers ever. Hood was originally formed in 1914, when the company made rubber and canvas upper shoes for soldiers and eventually, basketball players. Their iconic canvas and rubber high-top shoe design is still popular today.

From performance to fashion, these Hood sneaker silhouettes are classics for a reason. They are sleek and simple, yet very elegant in their everyday wearability and design. You can rock these kicks in a variety of ways and settings, from casual outfits at school or work, to nights out with friends or a date. These versatile sneakers can easily be dressed up or down.

With this new launch, Mitchell & Ness is releasing 7 sneaker styles. 4 of which are old-school designs. You got the 1955 Conference High Cut, 1960’s Hood C.V. Oxford, 1967 Rocket High Cut, and 1967 Rocket Oxford. These throwback styles are authentic to the specific eras they pay homage to. Then, there are 3 standard-issue styles, which are the Conference 55 HC, Rocket 67 HC, and Rocket 67 LC. All of which are gorgeous pairs of shoes that sneakerheads will love to own and wear.

Additionally, these styles will all be available in multiple colorways for you to pair with your personal aesthetic. You can select from an assortment of vintage color tones that perfectly complement your favorite outfits. These various silhouettes and colorways give you all the options you need to look and feel your best.

In celebration of this Hood release, is an early Thanksgiving Sale that will be live, very soon! On November 19th and November 20th, you will be able to save 30% on some of your favorite sports gear in the Mitchell & Ness Store. That means a lot of great throwback gear and sneakers will be more accessible than ever before.

Mitchell & Ness is one of the best brands to keep in mind when you’re looking for great sports gear and sneakers for yourself, or for loved ones, come holiday shopping time. Hood Sneakers will make an excellent gift this holiday season, and we can’t wait to lace them up!

Get It: Pick up Hood Rubber Company Shoes (starting at $70) at Mitchell & Ness

