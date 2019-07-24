Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Outerknown is known for responsibly produced, environmentally-friendly surf wear and beach gear that looks great and fits—and feels—amazing. Now, as everyone knows, “sustainable” doesn’t always translate to “affordable.” But this is the perfect time to pick up some OK gear. Because right now, you can take 50 percent off (and beyond) on dozens of styles at the Outerknown Summer Sale.

It really is great timing, too. Because there’s plenty of summer left for us to wear and appreciate this amazing gear from Outerknown. From casual and comfortable shorts and beach pants to supremely soft t-shirts and button-downs to the finest swim trunks you can find—designed by Kelly Slater himself—Outerknown gear is simply top-quality.

Usually, Outerknown’s retail prices reflect not only the brand’s craftsmanship and commitment to sustainability but also the name behind the label. Not so this week. Through Sunday July 28, amazing deals on apparel for men and women can be had at Outerknown.

In addition to the summer casual wear, there’s a huge selection of shirt-jackets, long-sleeves, chinos, and chore coats on sale. Outerknown makes an amazing collection of sweaters, hoodies, joggers, jackets, and more that are great for when the days get shorter and the mornings and nights grow chilly.

There’s even a killer puffer coat that’s marked down 60 percent! We appreciate that here in July a puffer is probably the last thing on your mind. But at $135 off? You just can’t afford to pass up this deal. It’s less than a hundred bucks; you’ll likely pay upwards of three times that if you wait two months.

Last Chance at History

Judging by the sheer amount of stuff on sale this week, it seems clear that OK is making room for a complete new line in the fall. That just means this is probably your last chance to get your body into some of the great gear that put Outerknown on the map in the first place.

We’re talking about the trailblazing Kelly Slater-designed Apex Swim trunk, the supremely soft and cozy Blanket Shirt, its awesome Levi’s 511 jean collab, and tops, bottoms, and shorts from OK’s inspiring S.E.A. line—garments that surpass the world’s absolute strictest standards of sustainable, ethical manufacturing. Many of the S.E.A. items cost over $100 when the brand debuted back in 2015. But right now you can pick them up for a fraction of that.

If you’ve never before ordered from Outerknown, you even more in luck. Order this week and sign up for the Outerknown email newsletter, and you’ll get another 15 percent off on top of these amazing deals we’ve listed below.