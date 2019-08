Yes, we know it’s hot outside—but this beauty is 60 percent (that’s $135!) off. With a rip-stop outer made from recycled polyester and filled with responsibly sourced duck down with just the right amount of loft, it comes in four shades. As they say: get it while it’s hot.

Get It: Save 60% on the Puffer ($90; was $225) at Outerknown

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend for Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

Kelly Slater on Outerknown’s New Breitling Watch Collaboration, Surfing, and More

5 Stylish Pieces From Outerknown We’re Putting on Our Wish List

Surf Safari: Kelly Slater and Jack Johnson’s Big Wave Adventure