This slim fit chino is made from organic cotton and dyed for a lived-in feel. Part of the Social and Environmental Accountability line, the logo buttons are made from recycled ocean plastic. With great fit and easy motion, you won’t find a more comfortable chino. Five colors are on sale; also available in a Straight cut.

Get It: Save 30% on S.E.A. Legs Chinos ($59; was $98) at Outerknown