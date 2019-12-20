Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Back in our dads’ day, winter boots were huge, clunky, heavy things that served one purpose: to keep the cold and wet out. Men donned them only when they needed to, and couldn’t wait to strip them off. Today’s winter boots, though, are lighter and more comfortable than ever. And they’ve put an emphasis on style. If you’re looking for great winter boots you’re not dying to take off, here are the 15 best boots for winter 2020.

Not willing to sacrifice style and comfort just to keep your feet warm and dry this winter? We’ve got you covered. From urban hikers to shearling-lined chukkas and Chelseas to weatherproof leather biker boots, there’s something here for everyone. They’re all great-looking, and totally acceptable to wear to work (except perhaps the Hunter rubber boots).

Better still, a lot of them are on sale. Holiday madness is surely upon us, so many of these styles will be marked down—and running out of stock. If you see something you like here, we recommend you hurry.

The 15 Best Boots for Winter 2020

Modern technology has changed the apparel industry—nowhere more than in footwear. New materials and more efficient production have made it possible to weatherproof and insulate footwear without weighing it down. The result is a better looking, more durable winter boot than our fathers ever got to wear.

That means thinner, more efficient insulation. Grippier, more durable soles. Softer, more comfortable footbeds and uppers. And a better winter boot for us all.

If you’re on the hunt for new boots for the new year, here are the 15 best boots for winter 2020. Most come in a variety of colorways and styles, so if what you see isn’t precisely what you’re after, dig around a bit. We’re sure you’ll find a great winter boot below.

Happy trekking.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

Gift Guide 2019: Winter Fashion & Style—21 Amazing Gift Ideas

The Timex x Todd Snyder Gold Welton Bi-Metal Is a Fresh Take on Mid-Century Style

The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!