Blundstone BL510 GET IT!

Blundstones have achieved a sort of cult status in the States the last couple of years, but they’ve been legendary in Australia for decades. Now we know why. A weatherproof 2.5mm oiled leather upper provides supreme protection, warmth, and comfort. Elastic side panels make for easy on and off, and reinforced stitching with a high-strength thread makes the seams un-bustable. They’re ergonomically engineered to reduce fatigue, with amazing shock absorption and a durable outsole that’s slip, oil, acid, and organic fat resistant. Lean, comfortable, and simply superb.

Get It: Pick up Blundstone BL510 Boots ($185) at Zappos

