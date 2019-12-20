Merrell Moab Adventure Chelsea Polar Waterproof Boot GET IT!

Get all-day comfort out of the shoebox, with little to no break-in time. These fleece-lined Chelsea boots sport the ideal combination of warm insulation, waterproof protection, and underfoot comfort. They’ve got easy flexibility and a secure fit, and you can get them in brown or black.

Get It: Pick up Merrell Moab Adventure Chelsea Boots ($130) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!