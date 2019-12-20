Rhodes Footwear Huxley Boot GET IT!

Built with everyday wearability, this Rhodes Chelsea is one of the most versatile boots in our closet. Pair them with a slim suit to look stylish at a function, or throw them on with a t-shirt and jeans for a casual weekend look. They’re cut from a soft and supple calf leather that wears in like a charm. Not waterproof, but man—are they gorgeous. Available in four shades of brown, or sharp black.

Get It: Pick up the Rhodes Huxley Boot ($220) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!