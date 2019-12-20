Sorel Cheyanne Metro Lace Waterproof GET IT!

Made with waterproof suede with a seam-sealed construction, the Cheyannes are ideal for cold weather adventures and heavy downpours. They feature a vulcanized rubber shell with molded rubber outsole, and 100g insulation and microfleece lining. Available in all-black, brown/black, or this sweet grey two-tone.

Get It: Pick up the Sorel Cheyanne Metro Lace ($155) at Zappos

