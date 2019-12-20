Sorel Madson Chukka Waterproof GET IT!

Bring a timeless look to the soggiest of days. It’s got a stylish chukka silhouette but with a fully waterproof upper and seam-sealed waterproof construction. A removable molded Ortholite footbed combines EVA and memory foam with an eco-friendly, synthetic top cover. The outsole is molded rubber for long-lasting wear. Four colors/styles are available.

Get It: Pick up the Sorel Madson Chukka ($170) at Zappos

