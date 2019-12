Tommy Hilfiger Colins 2 Duck Boots GET IT!

Tommy Hilfiger’s Colins 2 round-toe, lace-up duck boots are a weather-ready style in a traditional waterproof design. You could spend twice this much on waterproof duck boots form an outdoor outfitter and get the same reliable quality and performance.

Get It: Save 30% on Tommy Hilfiger Colins 2 Duck Boots ($70; was $100) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!