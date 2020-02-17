Mo’ Better Blues: A Stylish Denim, Shirt, and Jacket Combo

Denim may be as reliable as death and taxes, but that doesn’t mean you should keep wearing the same old jeans. The world’s most sought-after brands continue to push the envelope by showcasing new cuts, colors, and styles that are refreshing the standards. And it’s not just jeans.

This combo—a Polo Ralph Lauren Chambray Button-Down Shirt and the DSquared2 Dan Sherpa-Lined Jacket—exemplifies denim’s range. Throw in a pair of Ray-Bans and something old is new again.

