The Montblanc Summit 3 Is a Smartwatch for Traditional Watch Lovers

The new Montblanc Summit 3 is designed for a “luxury business lifestyle.” What exactly does that mean? Let’s say you’re into watches, and while you appreciate the time-honored traditions of watchmaking and the beauty of mechanical watches, you also want to enjoy the powerful features smartwatches offer. You want a watch that looks sharp, but that’s also capable and packed with the latest tech. That’s where the Montblanc Summit 3 comes in. It combines a strong horological pedigree with a deep range of smart features.

The Montblanc Summit 3 offers a clean, classic look using premium materials. It features a lightweight, super-durable titanium case and comes in three colors: grey, black, and bicolor (a grey case with a black bezel and pushers). The crown and pushers are repurposed for digital uses: One is used as an app launcher, for example, while the other pusher is programmable to your preferences. No matter which case color you choose, each watch comes with both a calf leather strap and a rubber strap. That means you can dress it up for office days or date nights, then swap in the rubber strap when you’re heading to the gym.

One of the many benefits of a smartwatch is you can change the face to suit your preferences, and the Summit 3 offers lots of options for watch lovers: Many of the designs are inspired by Montblanc’s renowned mechanical timepieces, including the Geosphere, Bohème, and 1858. They’re all displayed on a 1.28-inch AMOLED display capped with durable sapphire crystal.

But high-class style is just one selling point. The Montblanc Summit 3 offers impressive digital capability, too. It’s powered by Google’s Wear OS, which means you can install a huge range of apps on the watch to really supercharge its functionality. You can get turn-by-turn navigation instructions using Google Maps, for example, and the watch is equipped with Google Pay for easy payments—a helpful feature when you’re picking up your morning coffee and don’t want to fumble around with a wallet.

And like other high-performance smartwatches, it can offer lots of insight into your health and fitness. The watch is equipped with the usual round of fitness monitoring, like step and sleep tracking, and it includes a heart rate sensor as well. The Summit 3 also boasts guided breathing and meditation exercises, and the fitness tracker can even tell you how long you need to rest in order to recover from your last workout. It’s water-resistant to 50 meters, so it can stand up to splashes, rain, and the occasional light swim. In the gym or the office, it’s a capable performer.

Sure, it doesn’t have the charm or the legacy of a true mechanical watch, but with its classic looks and modern convenience, the Summit 3 is a compelling offering if you want to dip a toe (or more accurately, a wrist) into the world of smartwatches.

[$1,290; montblanc.com]

