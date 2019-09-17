More Than Just Suits! Take 70% Off Dress Shirts at Macy’s Suiting Event

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





While there are a ton of amazing deals going on at Macy’s Suiting Event, we’ve found there’s a lot more to this event than just suits. Through October 7, you can get a vast array of dress shirts from brands like Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, Calvin Klein, and Sean John at 70 percent off—and beyond. We haven’t seen prices this low on quality dress shirts since the holiday season.

Some guys have only one suit they break out for every special occasion. And that’s cool. But wouldn’t it be nice to shake things up now and then by wearing a different shirt? Or perhaps you wear a suit daily to work. Right now is the time to build an arsenal of beautifully tailored and artfully designed dress shirts to keep your professional attire from going stale.

If you have a couple of suits that you only wear occasionally, it’s a good idea to have a variety of shirts to choose from. So even if you’re wearing the same suit you wore to the last meeting, your boss, client, or prospective employer will never know if you switch things up with a different shirt.

Whether you’re looking for that perfect accompaniment for your one suit you wear to special occasions, or you need to bulk up your dress wear selection, you can get a great deal on dress shirts right now at Macy’s Suiting Event.

DKNY Slim-fit Stretch Mini Check Dress Shirt

Available in grey Fog or Blue Ice shades, the DKNY Slim-fit Stretch Mini Check Dress Shirt ($25; was $85) gets a 5-star rating from Macy’s shoppers. It’s the ideal partner for business attire. It flawlessly combines modern and classic styling aesthetics, while its stretch design and soft finish provide all-day comfort. It’s made of two-ply cotton with a touch of elastane for easy movement. Designed specifically by Donna Karan for Macy’s, it’s got a spread collar and is machine washable. So it’s easy (and inexpensive) to take care of. And right now it’s 70 percent off.

Sean John Classic Fit French Cuff Dress Shirt

When the occasion calls for something a bit more formal, break out your dad’s vintage cufflinks and give your suit a touch of high-class with this gorgeous dress shirt with a versatile spread collar and French cuffs. Also marked down 70 percent off, the Sean John Classic Fit French Cuff Dress Shirt ($20; was $70) is made of 100 percent cotton, for crisp, classic style. Better yet, it’s also available in solid black, to add a bit of mystery and intrigue to your formalwear. Another 5-star gem.

Calvin Klein Slim-Fit Stretch Collar Check Dress Shirt

The refined slim-fit and updated check pattern of this Calvin Klein Check Dress Shirt ($20; was $70) offers a modern face to your professional look. The flex collar adds an enticing element of comfort. The slim fit is ideal for active, athletic guys and the point collar goes with any tie or suit you choose to pair it with. This orange check is perfect for fall, but plenty of other colors, patterns, and styles are also available at 70 percent off.

Tommy Hilfiger TH Flex Athletic Fit Non-Iron Stretch Tonal Micro-Stripe Dress Shirt

Luxuriously soft stretch and versatile style are presented in subtle tonal micro-stripes in this fitted TH Flex Dress Shirt by Tommy Hilfiger ($23; was $80). The athletic fit, also known as fitted, has a fuller upper body, tapered waist, and a collar that stretches up to half an inch. It’s the perfect dress shirt for fit, athletic men. It’s 71 percent off, and it’s available in a variety of easygoing colorways to perfectly complement year-round suiting.

So had over to the Macy’s Suiting Event today, and while you’re getting a great deal on a new suit be sure to pick up a killer dress shirt at 70 percent off (or more). It’s the perfect time to update your wardrobe.