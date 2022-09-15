22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

1. Blu Atlas Atlantis Buy Now

Some men wear the same cologne everyday for years, and it takes a special type of fragrance to make the cut. Atlantis by Blu Atlas is our pick for the most popular men’s cologne of 2022 because it has something every guy is looking for: a splash of invigorating citrus top notes, rich floral mid notes and deep, musky base notes that fuse together into a clean and attractive scent that men can wear day in and day out. Plus, the formula is made with premium ingredients so you can feel safe using the cologne on your skin. This top-tier cologne is also vegan and free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

[$100; bluatlas.com]

