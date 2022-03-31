22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

1. Blu Atlas Atlantis Buy Now

Some men wear the same cologne everyday for years, and it takes a special type of fragrance to make the cut. Atlantis by Blu Atlas is our pick for the most popular men’s cologne of 2022 because it has something every guy is looking for: a splash of citrus, herbal aromatics, and an earthy, woody undertone that fuses into a scent men can wear day in and day out.

Plus, the formula is made with all-natural ingredients so you can feel safe using the cologne on your skin. This top-tier cologne is also vegan and free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

[$100; bluatlas.com]

