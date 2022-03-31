Sponsored Content

22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

Chanel Allure Homme Sport Eau de Toilette
22
Courtesy image 10 / 22

10. Chanel Allure Homme Sport Eau de Toilette

Buy Now

If you’re a sports enthusiast who wants a cologne that fits your active lifestyle, you can’t go wrong with Chanel’s Allure Homme Sport. This eau de toilette has been a favorite among men since its launch in 2004, largely due to its wearability. The scent is fresh and energizing, with top notes of orange and blood mandarin, and a marine accord.

Heart notes of pepper, neroli and cedar merge seamlessly with denser base notes of tonka bean, vetiver and white musk. The result is a fragrance that can accompany you from the gym to the office to the hiking trails. 

[$110; chanel.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Style