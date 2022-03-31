22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

11. Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum Buy Now

Le Labo’s Santal 33 is one of the most talked-about fragrances of all time, and it’s easy to see why. The unisex cologne is instantly attractive, with top notes of cardamom, violet accord, iris, and ambrox. But Santal 33 really gets its rich, woody persona from deep base notes of cedarwood, leather and sandalwood, making it an ideal cologne for most men. Don’t be surprised if your wife or girlfriend steals this scent for herself!

[$88; lelabofragrances.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!