22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

12. Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit de l’Homme Buy Now

Rich and aromatic, this characteristically masculine cologne by Yves Saint Laurent is woody, warm and spicy – the perfect blend of mystery and opulence. The fragrance opens with notes of cardamom, lavender, cedar and bergamot, but as it settles into the skin, base notes of vetiver and caraway take center stage.

If you’re a man who wants a long-lasting fragrance that isn’t too overpowering, we highly recommend La Nuit de l’Homme. The elegant bottle will give a touch of class to your nightstand or dresser.

[$97; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!