22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

13. Calvin Klein Eternity for Men Buy Now

It seems like Calvin Klein’s Eternity for Men has been around since the beginning of time. In reality, it’s only been three decades since the fragrance’s launch in 1990, and we’ve loved it every step of the way. Characterized as an “aromatic fougere,” the cologne is brimming with exquisite notes like lavender, lemon, bergamot, sage, basil and lily.

Base notes of sandalwood, vetiver, musk, amber and Brazilian rosewood round off this scent made for the modern man. Modeled off Klein’s vision of today’s man, Eternity is for the guy at peace with himself and his place in the world, dedicated to basic values of family, work, health and happiness.

[$67; calvinklein.us]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!