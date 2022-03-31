22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

14. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Buy Now

If you’re naturally drawn to fresh aquatics, then Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue Pour Homme may be the cologne for you. Each spray will take you on a trip to the sunny seasides of the Mediterranean, with top notes of bright grapefruit, bergamot, Sicilian mandarin and juniper.

To keep the scent sensual and masculine, middle notes of black pepper, rosemary and Brazilian rosewood fuse into musk, incense and oakmoss base notes. Make this cologne part of your daily routine or save it for seaside escapes.

[$94; sephora.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!