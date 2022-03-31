22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

15. Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme Buy Now

Whenever you’re shopping for a new fragrance, it’s best to go with something that will stay timeless – even if it’s a contemporary scent. L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme balances classic masculine base notes of sandalwood, vetiver, amber, musk and tobacco with fresh citrus, greens and aromatics.

The scent’s surprising burst of freshness comes from yuzu, mandarin and verbena notes. Finally, heart notes of blue waterlily, cinnamon, nutmeg and saffron make an effortless transition from fresh to woody.

[$35.32; amazon.com]

