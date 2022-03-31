22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

16. Coach for Men Eau de Toilette Buy Now

Coach for Men is another example of a fresh, woody fragrance for men that checks all the boxes. The bottle is sleek and luxurious, the fragrance is long-lasting, the scent is well-balanced and its scent profile is nothing short of incredible.

Top notes of pear, kumquat, bergamot, lavender and grapefruit blend with lively heart notes of cardamom, geranium and coriander. After hours of wear, woody base notes of ambergris, suede, amberwood and Haitian vetiver emerge and mingle with your skin’s natural fragrance. This scent fares well year-round, but it is especially suitable for sunny spring and summer days.

[$102; macys.com]

