22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

17. Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Buy Now

Inspired by the liveliness and warm, spicy scents of a Brooklyn jazz club, Replica’s Jazz Club opens with notes of pink pepper, neroli and lemon.

After the opening notes, smoother middle notes of rum, vetiver and clary sage add to the cologne’s intoxicating cocktail of fragrance. Tobacco leaf and vanilla bean round out the show, giving this beloved cologne its perfectly sweet, smooth and smoky balance.

[$144; sephora.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!