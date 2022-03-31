22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

18. Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Buy Now

Creating a spicy cologne that is both enticing and multidimensional is a challenge, so when perfumer Olivier Polge created Spicebomb, it became an instant classic. Spicebomb is composed primarily of spicy notes like pink pepper, cinnamon and paprika.

But you’ll also find bright notes of bergamot, grapefruit and saffron lingering in this cologne’s ensemble. A base of tobacco, aged leather and vetiver ensures this cologne ends on a powerfully masculine note.

[$94; sephora.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!