22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

19. Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne

Jo Malone’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt is a unisex scent both men and women adore. This best-seller instantly transports you to the beach with sand between your toes and a gentle spray of salty ocean air brushing against your skin, thanks to notes of ambrette seeds, sea salt, sage, grapefruit and a hint of seaweed.

The simple fragrance profile is ideal for layering, meaning you can pair it with another favorite cologne or similar-smelling body wash and lotion. It’s suitable to wear all year round, but its ocean-inspired aromatics make it a perfect summertime scent.

[$145; jomalone.com]

