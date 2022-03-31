22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

20. Valentino Uomo Yellow Dream Cologne Buy Now

A seductive blend of spices is precisely what you get with each spritz of Yellow Dream. The fragrance itself is yellow, a color associated with happiness, power and energy – and the scent echoes that energy.

This warm, spicy cologne opens with a blast of ripe mandarin and juicy pineapple before softening into middle notes of gingerbread and an array of spices. Base notes of vanilla and cedarwood make this warm, seductive scent one that’s inherently well-balanced and long-lasting on the skin.

[$100; sephora.com]

