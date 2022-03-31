22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

22. Calvin Klein CK One Eau de Toilette Buy Now

Citrus is the leading accord of this best-selling fragrance from Calvin Klein, revealing juicy top notes of lemon, bergamot, pineapple, mandarin and papaya. Green and aromatic notes of lily of the valley, jasmine, violet, nutmeg and rose create a harmonious fragrance profile, which deepens into base notes of green accord, musk, oakmoss and green tea. This unforgettable scent is diverse enough to be used by all genders, ages and identifications.

[$75; amazon.com]

