22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

3. Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum

Chanel’s enhanced eau de parfum version of the classic Bleu de Chanel is deeper and more sensual than the original, with base notes of incense, amber, cedar and sandalwood. To keep things bold and unexpected, fresh citrus top notes of grapefruit, lemon and bergamot mingle with aromatics like mint, pink pepper, ginger and nutmeg. The result is a cologne that embodies the man who loves to take chances and carve his own way in the world.

[$132; chanel.com]

