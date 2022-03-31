22 Most Popular Men’s Colognes in 2022 

5. Versace Eros Buy Now

Few things are cooler than Eros’ aqua-blue bottle embossed with Versace’s signature Medusa icon – except the scent’s fresh aromatics. You’re first introduced to this best-selling men’s cologne with crisp notes of mint leaves, green apple and Italian lemon. Creamier notes of tonka bean, ambroxan amber and oakmoss soon settle in to give the fragrance its characteristic warm, masculine scent. The scent is finished off with the deeper notes of Madagascar vanilla.

[$92; sephora.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!